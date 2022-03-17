Hope despite Relief's Sentinox missing endpoint in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients

Swiss biopharma Relief Therapeutics’ (SWX: RLF) subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, has reported final data from its clinical trial of nasal spray, Sentinox, in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients.

Sentinox is an acid-oxidizing solution containing hypochlorous acid at 0.005%, certified in Europe on February 16, 2021, as Class III Medical Device (Certificate Nr. EPT 0477.MDD.21/4200.1). The device is intended for irrigation, cleansing and moistening of the nasal cavities and is indicated for (i) reducing the risk of infections caused by bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, by lowering the nasal microbial load, (ii) symptomatic nasal care and (iii) nasal care in case of minor lesions/alterations of the nasal mucosa.

The post-market, interventional, randomized, controlled clinical study enrolled 57 patients who were randomized to receive Sentinox treatment 0.5ml into each nostril, performed three or five times daily for five days as add-on to the standard therapy, versus the no treatment group.