Hope for people with Parkinson's, once pandemic clears

There was bittersweet news for people affected by Parkinson’s disease (PD) on Monday, as San Diego-based Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) scored approval for Ongentys (opicapone), but confirmed it would delay launch while the COVID-19 pandemic rages.
The novel COMT inhibitor was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the USA as an add-on treatment to levodopa/carbidopa, for people experiencing "off" episodes.
As PD progresses, people taking levodopa/carbidopa may begin to experience more and longer periods between treatment doses, where symptoms can recur. Ongentys helps increase the “on” time where symptoms are controlled.
