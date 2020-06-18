Hopes fade for hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment

A review of clinical trial data suggests that increasing numbers of COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine studies will be nixed in the coming months.
Industry analyst GlobalData said that of 398 clinical trials registered to test the anti-malarial as an option for the novel coronavirus, 54% are ongoing.
The group said it “expects that the number of hydroxychloroquine clinical trials withdrawn or terminated will increase in the coming months.”
