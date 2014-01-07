Horizon Discovery inks second cancer research deal with AstraZeneca

UK-based Horizon Discovery and Angl-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) have entered into a research, collaboration and license agreement to explore a range of oncology-relevant genotypes with the aim of identifying and validating a number of novel drug targets.

This deal is the second research collaboration between the companies, the first being an oncology discovery program to explore Horizon’s first-in-class kinase target program, HD-001, worth clinical and approval milestones totaling up to $75 million, as well as tiered royalties (The Pharma Letter April 22, 2013).

Eligibility for $88 million in milestones



Under the terms of the latest accord, Horizon will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, and is eligible for subsequent payments of up to $88 million in milestones if compounds are developed by AstraZeneca against an undisclosed number of targets identified through the research collaboration.