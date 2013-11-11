Horizon Pharma and Mundipharma in deal for Lodotra in Middle East and Africa

USA-based Horizon Pharma (Nasdaq: HZNP) says its Swiss subsidiary has signed an exclusive agreement with privately-held Swiss drugmaker Mundipharma for the commercialization and distribution of Lodotra (prednisone) in the Middle East and African Region.
Lodotra, an innovative delayed-release formulation of prednisone specifically designed to deliver the active drug at the most physiologically efficient time, is approved in the USA under the trade name Rayos and in over 30 other countries to treat moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) when accompanied by morning stiffness.
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