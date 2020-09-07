How COVID-19 has and will change the pharma sector

Richard Bergström, long-standing board member of European Health Forum Gastein and former director general of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), provides an Expert View on the impact of COVID-19.

Just six months into the deadliest global pandemic for a century, the way we live has changed dramatically, most likely forever. For all of us, our children, yours, and mine, above all there will a pre- and post- COVID-19 world.

And healthcare systems have undergone and are still experiencing convulsive change. Let me reflect here on how the pharmaceutical industry has and will have changed.