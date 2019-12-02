How have FDA priorities changed from 2019 to 2020?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under the strong leadership of Commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb, moved into 2019 with a clear direction to address its most urgent priorities. Despite Dr Gottlieb’s unexpected resignation in March 2019 1 and the subsequent appointment of two further acting Commissioners throughout the course of the year, several key FDA achievements were realized. Dr Nicola Davies investigates these achievements and the FDA’s focus for 2020 in her exclusive column for The Pharma Letter.

Meeting 2019 priorities: