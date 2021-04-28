How is healthcare access in Southeast Asia shaping up in 2021?

A Special Report on the top five trends redefining the way healthcare stakeholders look at long-term healthcare access sustainability in the region from Roshel Jayasundera, director, Global Consulting, Axios International.

Over the last decade, Southeast Asia’s healthcare landscape has evolved considerably. This has been chiefly led by the seismic shifts in disease patterns and population trends, the increase in universal healthcare coverage plans as well as the rise of scientific breakthroughs in healthcare.

However, the landscape has also been defined by the ongoing attempts by stakeholders to overcome persistent gaps within the healthcare access ecosystem – the growth of which has not kept pace with the region’s broader socio-economic development. These realities were put under the microscope during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially in terms of access.