How to approach an increasingly challenging and subjective Japanese pricing environment

Japan remains on balance an attractive pharmaceutical market, with favorable volume dynamics, generally attractive pricing and broad and unfettered market access, writes Patrick Branch from LEK Consulting, in an Expert View piece.
However, pricing has become more challenging over recent years – both in terms of how rules are designed and, less obviously to the outside, how they are prosecuted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) – and many companies have been caught out by these shifts.
Companies need to approach Japan pricing with their eyes wide open in order to set expectations appropriately and devise effective strategies to optimize price at the time of launch and thereafter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze