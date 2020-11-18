How will Joe Biden shape American healthcare?

Two weeks after Americans voted in the presidential election, the losing candidate, Donald Trump, remains in denial over the outcome of the poll.
Although his refusal to concede is unprecedented, the result is sufficiently decisive, and the electoral process sufficiently rigorous, to ensure that 2021 will see the inauguration of Joe Biden, a Democrat, as the new US President.
Many in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries will not miss the outgoing president’s often combative tone on a range of issues, notably drug pricing, and will welcome the consensus-building approach that has typified Mr Biden’s career thus far.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
