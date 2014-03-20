Huge disparities in antibiotic consumption across European region, new report shows

There is an almost fourfold difference between the lowest and the highest antibiotic users among 42 countries and regions in the WHO European Region (within and outside the European Union), according to new report published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases on March 20.
This is the first study to release data on total antibiotic consumption for countries outside the European Union and provide a clear picture of the use of different groups of antibiotics.
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