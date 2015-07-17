Huge increase in number of vaccine products in development; Report

Vaccine products in the R&D pipeline have more than tripled since 2005 and annual worldwide sales are on track to reach $40 billion by 2020, according to a recently completed study by the USA’s Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.
The number of vaccine products in clinical trials worldwide has grown dramatically – ranging from 223 to 298 annually since 2008, up from 77 in 1998, Tufts CSDD said. In addition, worldwide vaccine sales grew at an average annual rate of 11.5% between 2005 and 2014, nearly double the 6% average annual growth rate for total pharmaceutical sales.
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