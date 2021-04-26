Sunday 11 January 2026

Hungary's Health Ministry on Sputnik V's Twitter account

Pharmaceutical
26 April 2021
vaccine_sputnik_big

The government of Hungary, the first European Union country to start using the Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, released its latest data on safety and efficacy across five vaccines, which has been circulated by The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Sputnik V has the best safety (7-32 times fewer deaths cases) and efficacy (2-7 times fewer COVID infections) per 100,000 vaccinated, it noted.

Sputnik V demonstrates the best safety profile among other jabs in Hungary

 

Based on official data from the Government of Hungary after the 2nd shot between December 26th, 2020 and April 20th, 2021

     

Vaccine

No of infections per 100,000 vaccinations

No of death per 100,000 vaccinations

No of infections and death per 100,000 vaccinations of OTHER JABS compared to SPUTNIK V (x times)

 

Infections

Deaths

Sputnik V

95

1

-

-

AstraZeneca

700

7

7x

7x

SinoPharm

356

16

4x

16x

Moderna

177

20

2x

20x

Pfizer/BioNTech

555

32

6x

32x

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
India approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
13 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
EMA starts rolling review of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
4 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sputnik V production launched in Argentina
21 April 2021
Biotechnology
Russia may allow foreign COVID-19 vaccines onto domestic market
13 July 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze