Hungary's Health Ministry on Sputnik V's Twitter account

The government of Hungary, the first European Union country to start using the Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, released its latest data on safety and efficacy across five vaccines, which has been circulated by The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
Sputnik V has the best safety (7-32 times fewer deaths cases) and efficacy (2-7 times fewer COVID infections) per 100,000 vaccinated, it noted.
Sputnik V demonstrates the best safety profile among other jabs in Hungary
Based on official data from the Government of Hungary after the 2nd shot between December 26th, 2020 and April 20th, 2021
Vaccine
No of infections per 100,000 vaccinations
No of death per 100,000 vaccinations
No of infections and death per 100,000 vaccinations of OTHER JABS compared to SPUTNIK V (x times)
Infections
Deaths
Sputnik V
95
1
-
-
AstraZeneca
700
7
7x
7x
SinoPharm
356
16
4x
16x
Moderna
177
20
2x
20x
Pfizer/BioNTech
555
32
6x
32x
