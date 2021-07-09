Monday 12 January 2026

Huntington's market set to reach $918 million by 2030 in 3MM, says analyst

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2021
rare_disease_orphan_drug_big

The Huntington’s disease (HD) market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8%, reaching $917.7 million by 2030 across the three major markets (3MM; the USA, Germany, and the UK).

The major driver of this growth will be the launches of two novel symptomatic pipeline agents in this market, Neurocrine Biosciences’ (Nasdaq: NBIX) Ingrezza (valbenazine) and Prilenia Therapeutics’ Huntexil (pridopidine), says data and analytics company GlobalData.

The company’s report,  ‘Huntington’s Disease: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2030’, states that the HD market is currently dominated by generics and off-label drugs, with the exception of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (NYSE: TEVA) Austedo (deutetrabenazine) that is only available in the USA. This has resulted in limited treatment costs and market sales. Therefore, the introduction of two relatively expensive pipeline products into this stagnant market will have a significant impact.

