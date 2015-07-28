Hutchison China MediTech halves first-half operating profit

Hutchison China MediTech (LSE: HCM) on Tuesday reported that it had nearly halved its first-half 2015 operating profit.
Operating profit from continuing operations nearly halved to $4.6 million from $8.1 million a year ago. Overall, net profit on continuing operations also dropped nearly 50% to $2.3 million from $5.6 million.
The company reported revenue of $65.7 million, up 117% in the first half boosted by the integration of its Hutchison Sinopharm business.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze