Hydra Biosciences and Boehringer Ingelheim collaborate on CNS research

Privately-held US biopharma firm Hydra Biosciences and family-owned German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim have entered into a worldwide collaboration to research and develop small-molecule TRPC4/5 inhibitors for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with Boehringer Ingelheim, a company that shares our dedication for developing innovative products that improve patient’s lives. The combination of Hydra’s unique understanding of TRP channels and BI’s proven research, development and commercialization capabilities provides an excellent opportunity to maximize the potential of these novel targets,” said Russell Herndon, president and chief executive of Hydra Biosciences.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Hydra Biosciences and to be able to build on their significant expertise in the field of TRP channels in our endeavors to provide the numerous patients suffering from CNS disorders with new treatments that offer meaningful therapeutic improvement," said Bernd Sommer, vice president of neuroscience research at Boehringer Ingelheim.