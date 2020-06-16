Friday 17 April 2026

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine emergency-use authorization revoked by FDA

Pharmaceutical
16 June 2020
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On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization (EUA) that allowed for chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate donated to the Strategic National Stockpile to be used to treat certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19 when a clinical trial was unavailable, or participation in a clinical trial was not feasible. The agency determined that the legal criteria for issuing an EUA are no longer met.

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