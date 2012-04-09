Sunday 11 January 2026

IBA to set up new radiopharma company with SK Capital

Pharmaceutical
9 April 2012

Belgium-based Ion Beam Applications (IBA.) and SK Capital Partners, a US private investment firm, have finalized their agreement to create IBA Molecular, a jointly-owned company derived from IBA’s worldwide radiopharmaceutical division. The transaction is valued at around 180 million euros ($234 million), with SK Capital owning 60% of the recapitalized entity and IBA retaining a 40% stake. Pending regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to close by the second quarter.

IBA Molecular is a world-wide leader in the manufacturing and distributing radioactive isotopes used for medical imaging and therapy, with over 50 locations in the USA, Europe and Asia, and employing over 1,000 people. As an independent, focused radiopharmaceutical company, IBA Molecular will be better able to take advantage of its recently upgraded manufacturing and distribution platform and will seek to expand its
research, manufacturing and product partnerships. The company will continue its commitment to deliver value to its customers with innovative marketing programs for molecular imaging and therapy.

Jamshid Keynejad, a managing director of SK Capital, said, “We are excited to have been chosen as a partner by IBA in the continuing growth and development of their radiopharmaceutical business. We believe we can build upon a solid business foundation by leveraging SK Capital’s unique strengths and capabilities to drive future value by enhancing its manufacturing assets, expanding its geographic coverage and investing in new product development.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze