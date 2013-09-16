ICAAC: Experimental derivative of spectinomycin could help fill gap for new TB treatment

An agent referred to as spectinamide 1599, which is a genetically-altered form of a former gonorrhea therapy, is effective against drug-resistant strains of tuberculosis, including those containing the Rv1258c efflux pump, which expels therapeutic agent from drug resistant tB cells, reports The Pharma Letter’s correspondent at the Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (ICAAC) conference in Denver.
The experimental agent showed effectiveness not only against ribosomal extracts from laboratory strains of tuberculosis, but against whole cell clinical isolates, according to David Bruhn, a post-doctoral research associate at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, which has patented spectinamide 1599.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze