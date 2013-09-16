ICAAC: Positive preliminary results of new luliconazole formulation in onychymycosis trial

Luliconazole, a medication approved in Japan for the treatment of superficial mycosis in a 1% formulation, was not associated with any serious side effects when used in a 10% formulation to treat toenail fungus, reports The Pharma Letter’s correspondent at the annual Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (ICAAC) in Denver, USA.
Luliconazole was discovered by Japanese agrochemical firm Nihon Nohyaku and was approved and launched in Japan in 2005. In 2010 it was launched as Lulifin in the Indian dermatology market ( The Pharma Letter January 5, 2010).
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