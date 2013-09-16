ICAAC: Tetraphase's experimental synthetic tetracycline effective against gonorrhea, intra-abdominal infection and UTIs

Eravacycline, an experimental agent synthesized from tetracycline, is undergoing Phase III efficacy trials against complicated intra-abdominal infection and urinary tract infection, and may be effective against gonorrhea as well, reports The Pharma Letter’s correspondent at the Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (ICAAC) in Denver, USA.
For the intra-abdominal infection trial, researchers intend to recruit more than 500 subjects, the first of whom started therapy two weeks ago, according to Guy McDonald, chief executive of biotech company Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TTPH) in Watertown, Massachusetts, who said that the company hopes to complete the trial in the first quarter of 2015. Participants in that Phase III trial, many of whom will have experienced a burst appendix, will receive the therapy intravenously. Outcome will be evaluated four weeks after the first dose.
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