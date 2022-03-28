Monday 12 January 2026

ICER issues Evidence Report on COVID-19 treatments

Pharmaceutical
28 March 2022
The USA-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) today posted its revised Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of the following treatments for COVID-19:

  • Xevudy (sotrovimab), from GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR);
  • Lagevrio (molnupiravir, from Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK);
  • Paxlovid (PF-07321332/ritonavir), from Pfizer (NYSE: MRK); and
  • fluvoxamine (Investigator initiated).

“The evidence on outpatient treatments for COVID-19 must be viewed as highly sensitive to the evolving landscape of COVID-19 variants and vaccination status in the US,” said ICER president Dr Steven Pearson, adding: “What we have today, however, does suggest that the drugs of interest are all – to different degrees – able to reduce hospitalizations among patients with mild-to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression to severe disease.

