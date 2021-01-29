ICER unimpressed by evidence for roxadustat

The US Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an evidence report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Partners AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN) are hopeful that their asset will be a blockbuster but the US non-profit group has not helped with the tone of its report.

"There is significant uncertainty about whether roxadustat is safer or more effective than erythropoiesis-stimulating agents"David Rind, the ICER's chief medical officer, said: “Roxadustat represents an oral alternative for patients living with anemia from CKD, and it may be particularly valuable for those not receiving hemodialysis.