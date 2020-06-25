ICER updates pricing model for remdesivir as COVID-19 therapy

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), a Boston, USA-based cost effectiveness watchdog, has updated its pricing model for remdesivir in COVID-19.
Developed by California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) as an ebola therapy, the antiviral has since been approved by global regulators as an option to treat the novel coronavirus, following clinical testing.
After a review, ICER released a report in May suggesting two approaches for pricing the therapy: a traditional cost-effectiveness analysis and a cost recovery model based on predicted costs of production.
