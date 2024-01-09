ICER weighs up US pricing prospects for Merck & Co’s sotatercept

The US Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a Final Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) sotatercept for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
David Rind is chief medical officer of ICER, a non-profit research institute that produces reports analyzing the evidence on the effectiveness and value of drugs and other medical services.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze