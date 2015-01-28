iCura Vision licenses macular degeneration portfolio from Columbia Technology Ventures

Ophthalmic specialist iCura Vision has licensed the intellectual property portfolio and associated research and development program for an oral therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration from Columbia Technology Ventures.
Columbia Technology Ventures is the tech transfer office of Columbia University, New York City. The company is to start clinical development on the first of these candidates, ICR-14967, in 2016. It works by reducing the delivery of retinol to the eye, a key component of vision, which in excess, leads to the formation of toxic byproducts that build up under the retina to produce dry age-related macular degeneration.
Orin Herskowitz, executive director, Columbia Technology Ventures, said: "The compound has benefited from years of successful development within Columbia, and it is gratifying to see it have the chance to proceed down the path towards a treatment for this major disease.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze