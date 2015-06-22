Friday 9 January 2026

Idarucizumab reverses Pradaxa's anticoagulant effect in emergency setting

22 June 2015
Results from the Phase III RE-VERSE AD study demonstrated that 5g of idarucizumab immediately reversed the anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa (dabigatran), from family-owned German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim, in patients requiring urgent anticoagulant reversal.

Charles Pollack, lead investigator of the patient study, said: "The interim analysis from RE-VERSE AD is important for healthcare professionals as it provides the first insights into the effect of a specific reversal agent to a non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant during real-world emergency situations. As observed in earlier research in volunteers, idarucizumab reversed the anticoagulant effect of dabigatran in patients completely within minutes, even in those rare critical care situations studied in RE-VERSE AD. These data demonstrate that use of idarucizumab can help physicians focus on other vital aspects of emergency management beyond anticoagulant reversal in dabigatran-treated patients."

Real-world evaluation of Idarucizumab

