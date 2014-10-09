Thursday 8 January 2026

Ignorance of new treatments would leave patients worse off, says Medicines Australia

Pharmaceutical
9 October 2014

A proposed campaign in Australia to stop doctors learning about new treatments from pharmaceutical companies is misguided and potentially dangerous for patients, says Martin Cross, chairman of the trade group Medicines Australia.

A small group of physicians, joined by academics and special interest groups, is reportedly planning to encourage blocking all contact between doctors and medicines companies in the mistaken belief that this will improve prescribing practice and cut costs.

“These campaigners must have very low regard for doctors’ ability to clinically assess and prescribe the most suitable treatment for their patients,” Dr Cross said, adding: “When I’m a patient, I expect my treating health professional to have the latest information about the range of medicines that would work for me. By barring contact with company representatives, it would be like having open heart surgery knowing that the surgeon hasn’t been taught how to use the equipment by the people that made it.”

