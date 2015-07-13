IMI launches 95 million-euro call for proposals

Last week, Europe’s Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) launched its fifth Call for proposals under the IMI 2 program.

IMI 2 – Call 5 has a total budget of 95 million euros ($1.09 million) and features six topics. Of these, four focus on different aspects of Alzheimer’s disease, one focuses on diabetic kidney disease, and one addresses patient input on assessments of the benefits and risks of medicines. The deadline for submitting short proposals is October 13, 2015.

IMI, which is working to improve health by speeding up the development of, and patient access to, innovative medicines, particularly in areas where there is an unmet medical or social need, is a partnership between the European Union and the European pharmaceutical industry, represented by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).