Tuesday 16 June 2026

IMI launches antimicrobial resistance projects to revitalize antibiotic development

Pharmaceutical
11 February 2013

Europe’s Innovative Medicines Initiative yesterday launched two new projects through its antimicrobial resistance (AMR) program New Drugs for Bad Bugs (ND4BB). Both projects- COMBACTE (Combatting Bacterial Resistance in Europe) and TRANSLOCATION (Molecular basis of the bacterial cell wall permeability) will seek to tackle the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance throughout the European Union that is currently the cause of over 25000 deaths in the EU every year and cost the European economy over 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) a year.

Commenting, the trade group European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) said it strongly supports the two projects not only for the invaluable research that they will bring to patients throughout the EU but also for the pioneering collaborative model that they represent. As a public-private partnership COMBACTE challenges the normal way in which academics and the industry interact, pushing aside the fee for service model. This collaborative approach to the development of new drugs recognises that the development of much needed antibiotics is the responsibility of both public and private partners and is no longer a wholly commercial endeavour.

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