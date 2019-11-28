ImmuPharma skyrockets on news of Lupuzor licensing deal

UK-based drug developer ImmuPharma (LSE: IMM) saw its shares stratospheric this morning, trebling after it revealed a licence and development agreement with Avion Pharmaceuticals, for the exclusive rights to Lupuzor (forigerimod) in North America. The stock was still up 252% at 24,80 pence by early afternoon.
Lupuzor is ImmuPharma’s lead compound, a peptide therapeutic and a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE or lupus) a potentially life-threatening auto-immune disease. In addition, Lupuzor has the potential for treating auto-immune diseases other than lupus. A trademark licence agreement also has been signed to allow Avion the use of various trademarks in connection with development, manufacture and commercialization of products under the licence and development agreement.
