Impact of early Uptravi use detailed at ESC 2021

Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) pharmaceutical arm, Janssen, has announced results from a post-hoc pooled analysis of the Phase III GRIPHON and Phase IIIb TRITON studies.
The analysis looks at the impact of early initiation of Uptravi (selexipag), the firm’s pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapy, in a large population of patients.
Featured as an oral presentation at annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC 2021), the data show early initiation of Uptravi reduced the risk of disease progression by 52%, compared with the control group.
