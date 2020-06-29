Sunday 11 January 2026

Impact of Novartis' Xiidra MAA withdrawal on Takeda

Pharmaceutical
29 June 2020
novartis_basel_stock_large

In an announcement on Friday by the European Medicines Agency, it was revealed that Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has voluntarily withdrawn its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution), which was intended for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Based on the review of the data, including consultations with experts in the field of eye diseases and the company’s response to the EMA’s questions, at the time of the withdrawal, the Agency had some concerns and its provisional opinion was that Xiidra could not have been authorized for the treatment of dry eye disease in adults for whom treatment with artificial tears has not been sufficient to improve the condition. Therefore, at the time of the withdrawal, the Agency’s opinion was that, because effectiveness was not proven, the benefits of Xiidra did not outweigh its risks.

Global rights to the drug were acquired by Novartis from Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) in May 2019, under a deal that included a $3.4 billion upfront payment with potential milestone payments of up to $1.9 billion, as part of planned divestments following the $62 billion acquisition of rare diseases firm Shire, which originated Xiidra. 

Xiidra is the first and only prescription treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for both signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, with a mechanism of action that targets inflammation. Ahead of the Novartis acquisition, Xiidra – which was approved in the USA in 2016 - had achieved $400 million sales and has been forecast as a $1.2 billion product at peak by Global Data.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Strong contribution to Novartis ophthalmology offering expected from Xiidra
4 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Shire sees Xiidra approval as step to becoming leader in ophthalmics
12 July 2016
Biotechnology
EC approval for Beovu, a next-generation anti-VEGF treatment for wet AMD
17 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Novartis off-loads 'front of eye' ophthalmology assets for $2.5 billion
30 June 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze