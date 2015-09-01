Importance of continued Brilinta treatment beyond one year of a heart attack

A sub-analysis of the PEGASUS-TIMI 54 study, assessing the effect of Brilinta (ticagrelor) in reducing atherothrombotic events in post-heart attack patients, based on the time from withdrawal of their previous P2Y12 inhibitor antiplatelet therapy, has been released by Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

Current European guidelines recommend that dual antiplatelet therapy is stopped 12 months after a heart attack. The PEGASUS-TIMI 54 study enrolled patients who had suffered a heart attack one to three years previously.