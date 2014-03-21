Friday 9 January 2026

Improving awareness of unfashionable cancers

Pharmaceutical
21 March 2014
research-big

There has been much talk recently about how the ‘popularity’ of some cancers garners more press attention and even grabs more research funds than equally deadly and prolific ‘unfashionable’ cancers. Breast cancer and prostate cancer are some of the top killers in oncology and because of this they are feared by millions. Charities and governments frequently run alertness campaigns educating the public on symptoms of these diseases and instructing them on how to check for signs. While this is essential, and has led to better outcomes for millions of patients, it has arguably come at the cost of some lesser known cancers.

Pancreatic cancer has high mortality

This week saw Celgene International Sàrl, a subsidiary of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG), reiterate its commitment to pancreatic cancer patients and their families by focusing significant resources to increase awareness and understanding of the disease. Pancreatic cancer is poised to become the third leading cause of cancer death in Europe with some of the worst survival rates. The mortality of pancreatic cancer remains nearly equal to its prevalence, with a median life expectancy after diagnosis with metastatic pancreatic cancer being approximately three to six months. There are only three medications approved for advanced pancreatic cancer, as more than 30 Phase III clinical trials have failed in this area in the last decades.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze