Improving awareness of unfashionable cancers

There has been much talk recently about how the ‘popularity’ of some cancers garners more press attention and even grabs more research funds than equally deadly and prolific ‘unfashionable’ cancers. Breast cancer and prostate cancer are some of the top killers in oncology and because of this they are feared by millions. Charities and governments frequently run alertness campaigns educating the public on symptoms of these diseases and instructing them on how to check for signs. While this is essential, and has led to better outcomes for millions of patients, it has arguably come at the cost of some lesser known cancers.

Pancreatic cancer has high mortality

This week saw Celgene International Sàrl, a subsidiary of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG), reiterate its commitment to pancreatic cancer patients and their families by focusing significant resources to increase awareness and understanding of the disease. Pancreatic cancer is poised to become the third leading cause of cancer death in Europe with some of the worst survival rates. The mortality of pancreatic cancer remains nearly equal to its prevalence, with a median life expectancy after diagnosis with metastatic pancreatic cancer being approximately three to six months. There are only three medications approved for advanced pancreatic cancer, as more than 30 Phase III clinical trials have failed in this area in the last decades.