In busy first quarter, Eli Lilly beats consensus forecasts

Beating Wall Street estimates, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has posted strong first quarter 2022 financial results, with revenues up 15% at $7.8 billion.
The result handily outpaced expectations, including the Financial Times consensus forecast, which sat at around $7.4 billion.
Reported net income was $1.9 billion, a 40% increase from the same period of 2021, with earnings per share coming in at $2.10.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
