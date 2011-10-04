In India, Lilly and Boehringer link for diabetes drug marketing; GSK eyeing acquisitions

The Indian subsidiaries of US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and independent German pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim are entering an India-specific agreement to co-promote a portfolio of diabetes compounds currently either in late-stage development or on the market. The collaboration includes Lilly’s insulin analogue, Humalog (insulin lispro), which is already on the Indian market, and Boehringer Ingelheim’s oral anti-diabetic agent, linagliptin (trade named Trajenta in Europe and Tradjenta in the USA), not yet approved for marketing in India.

The alliance will leverage the collective scientific expertise and business capabilities of two leading research-driven pharmaceutical companies to address patient needs arising from the growing global diabetes epidemic. The new alliance will significantly increase marketing efforts behind the Humalog range, including pre-mixed insulins. As a result, a greater number of health care providers across India will now have access to the Humalog range of products.

"India is clearly a market with great need and huge potential for the treatment of diabetes," said Jacques Tapiero, president, Emerging Markets Business Area, at Eli Lilly, adding:"This strategic alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim will significantly expand our commercial presence in India and will allow us to better serve many more patients reiterating our commitment to play a leading role in fighting diabetes in India.”