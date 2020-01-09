In silico trials company raises five million euros

Novadiscovery, a French pioneer in the use of in silico clinical trials to predict drug efficacy and optimize clinical development, has raised five million euros ($6 million) in a Series A financing.
The investment arm of Debiopharm, a private, Swiss corporate fund specializing in smart data and digital health, has led the round, which will allow Novadiscovery to scale its in silico clinical trial simulation platform, which is called Jinkō.
François-Henri Boissel, chief executive and co-founder of Novadiscovery, said: “We have seen the significant positive impact our in silico trials platform can have on reducing R&D costs and compressing time-to-market for new drugs and in drug repositioning.
