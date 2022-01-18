Monday 12 January 2026

Increased final all cash offer of 925 pence per share for Clinigen

Pharmaceutical
18 January 2022
clinigen-big

After an early decline, shares of UK-headquartered pharma services and products company Clinigen Group (AIM: CLIN) closed unchanged at 898.00 pence yesterday, after the company agreed higher take-private bid from Triton Investment Management, via Triley Bidco.

Under the new terms, Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Clinigen at a price of 925 pence in cash per Clinigen Share, or £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion). The original offer announced in December last year was at a price of 883 pence per share in cash. Bidco announced that the increased final offer is final and will not be increased, except that Bidco reserves the right to revise the financial terms of the increased final offer if there is an announcement on or after the date hereof of an offer or a possible offer for Clinigen by a third party offeror or a potential offeror.

Increased final offer

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Clinigen buys Quantum Pharma, another British CSO, for £150 million
13 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
Tax reform triggers influx of private capital in CMO sector
29 July 2021
Biotechnology
Clinigen and Amgen agree multi-product distribution deal
15 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Clinigen to acquire US rights to Proleukin
14 February 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze