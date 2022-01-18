Increased final all cash offer of 925 pence per share for Clinigen

After an early decline, shares of UK-headquartered pharma services and products company Clinigen Group (AIM: CLIN) closed unchanged at 898.00 pence yesterday, after the company agreed higher take-private bid from Triton Investment Management, via Triley Bidco.

Under the new terms, Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Clinigen at a price of 925 pence in cash per Clinigen Share, or £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion). The original offer announced in December last year was at a price of 883 pence per share in cash. Bidco announced that the increased final offer is final and will not be increased, except that Bidco reserves the right to revise the financial terms of the increased final offer if there is an announcement on or after the date hereof of an offer or a possible offer for Clinigen by a third party offeror or a potential offeror.

Increased final offer