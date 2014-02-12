Increasing investment in Latin American pharma market

Around $12.7 billion has been invested in Latin America’s (LATAM’s) pharmaceutical market through mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in recent years, and with untapped potential identified in countries across the region, companies are expected to seize upon further opportunities to drive future growth.
According to a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData, the number of M&As completed in the region increased by a massive 214% between 2008 and 2012, and accounted for the majority (about 70%) of the region’s total deals during this period, followed by licensing agreements. Combined, these two categories remain one of the most popular sources of investment in the LATAM sector.
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