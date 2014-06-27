Incremental innovations in pharma industry spawn life-saving improvements, says think-tank

Despite claims from critics, incremental innovations by pharmaceutical companies provide great value for doctors and patients, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

The study, The Benefits of Incremental Innovation, spotlights the value of incremental innovations, which include relatively modest improvements to existing pharmaceutical drugs compared to dramatic breakthrough innovations.

“Some critics argue that incremental innovations in pharmaceuticals waste resources on minor improvements of existing products, but incremental innovation helps spawn new medicines and cutting-edge therapies that enhance and extend life,” said Kristina Lybecker, study co-author, Fraser Institute senior fellow, and associate professor of economics at Colorado College.