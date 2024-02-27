InDex Pharma considers future as it drops development of cobitolimod

Swedish immunology company InDex Pharmaceuticals (STO: INDEX) late yesterday announced that the development of cobitolimod is discontinued after a thorough analysis of the data from the Induction Study 1 of the Phase III program CONCLUDE has not provided any results justifying continued development.

This study evaluating cobitolimod as a new treatment for moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis, was discontinued on November 21, 2023 based on the advice from an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).