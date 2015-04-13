India moves to tackle growing diabetes problem

An alarming rise in the cases of juvenile diabetes in India has got the government worried. Given the rising cases, especially with children under five and adolescents, free insulin is to be distributed by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India to children below the age of 15 years across the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Market data indicates that 10-15 children out of 100,000 under the age of 15 years tend to develop type 1 diabetes every year in the country. With 90% of all childhood diabetes as type 1, most of these children are dependent on insulin for survival, and require frequent insulin injections to control their blood sugar.

Growing diabetes market