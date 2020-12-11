Monday 12 January 2026

India pushes for vaccine diplomacy in South Asia

Pharmaceutical
11 December 2020
modi-big

As China rushes in with its COVID-19 shots, India is now in a race with China in making a locally-produced coronavirus vaccine accessible to the entire South Asian region, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Months after its successful campaign to supply hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) around the world, India is looking at a COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy with its neighbors, even as China is offering its own Sinovac Biotech-made vaccine to Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has already instructed India’s ambassadors and high commissioners in the neighboring nations to assess the need for vaccines in their respective areas.

During his recent trips to the neighboring countries, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla committed COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus cooperation initiative.

PM Modi has suggested developing a vaccine delivery system that is on the lines of how elections are conducted in the country and disaster management work is conducted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Covid presents an opportunity to shape biosimilar landscape; Indian companies want in
13 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
India gets a pat from China on its COVID-19 vaccine, albeit reluctantly
11 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
MSD inks licensing pacts with 5 Indian pharma companies for COVID-19 oral drug candidate
28 April 2021
Generics
UAE seeks investment and cooperation with Indian pharma
27 May 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze