Sunday 11 January 2026

India's Bharat Biotech to share its Covid vaccine code with other drug firms

Pharmaceutical
14 May 2021
patent_trademark_legal_big

Amid growing demand for waiving intellectual property rights (IPR) over COVID-19 vaccines and even granting Compulsory License to drug firms to manufacture the vaccines to tide over the shortage, indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine maker from India, Bharat Biotech, has welcomed other pharma companies to manufacture its Covaxin.

NITI Aayog member (Health), Dr VK Paul said the government has issued an open invitation to companies willing to collaborate with the Hyderabad-based company in manufacturing the vaccine, and that the government will provide full support to these companies.

Dr Paul, member of government think-tank NITI Aayog, said the company has agreed with the proposals made by several states to share the chemistry of Covaxin and boost its production at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage of covid vaccines. However, Dr Paul also stressed that Covaxin can only be manufactured in the Biosafety level 3 (BSL3) labs.

The government also emphasized that it is consistently and proactively working to secure and enhance the availability of vaccines.

Technology transfer deals signed

Two central government public sector undertakings (PSUs) namely, Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) and Bibcol have entered into a technology transfer agreement with Bharat Biotech. In addition, one state government undertaking, Haffkine Institute, has also entered into a technology transfer agreement with Bharat Biotech.

IIL will be in a position to start production of Covaxin from September 2021, while Haffkine Institute and Bibcol will start production of Covaxin from November 2021, noted a statement from India's health ministry.

The government of India presently is also engaged in proactive dialogue with Bharat Biotech and some other PSUs, added the statement, as well as private companies to execute technology transfer agreements.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of Covaxin and Covishield with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ocugen expands COVAXIN rights to include Canada
3 June 2021
Biotechnology
Look back at pharma news in the week to June 11, 2021
13 June 2021
Biotechnology
Delivering on the revenue promise of new science
17 June 2021
Biotechnology
All in place for Bharat's big COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
6 July 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze