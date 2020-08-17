Sunday 11 January 2026

India's drug controller declines Mylan's request

Pharmaceutical
17 August 2020

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has refused to grant permission to Netherlands-headquartered generics company Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) request to waive Phase III clinical trials for blockbuster hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir, in patients suffering with severe COVID-19.

Low-cost hepatitis C drugs sofosbuvir, marketed by Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) as Sovaldi, used in combination with daclatasvir, has shown promise in reducing the chance of death among hospitalized Covid patients.

Mylan had asked for Phase III human clinical trials to be waived, arguing that studies in Iran have shown that sofosbuvir used in combination with another hepatitis C drug, daclatasvir, lowered fever and improved breathing in 94% of hospitalized patients, versus 70% in the case of those who did not get the drug combination but availed of the standard care.

The Iranian study, based on three trials, was presented at the International AIDS Society Covid-19 scientific conference in July.

The combination of drugs also reportedly reduced mortality, according to the studies, as the death rate in patients who had been administered the combination was 5%, versus 20% in the control arm.

However, in response to Mylan's request for waiver of clinical trials, a note by the subject expert committee at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) states: “The committee recommended that the firm should conduct a Phase III clinical trial on Indian patients and accordingly Phase III clinical trial protocol should be submitted for review by the committee.”

The CDSCO is the apex body to regulate clinical trials in India and is headed by DCGI.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead gives up sofosbuvir patent protection in China
14 August 2018
Generics
Mylan and Teva make malaria drug pledges on COVID-19
20 March 2020
Biotechnology
Biocon gets DCGI nod for its itolizumab use in COVID-19 patients
13 July 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze