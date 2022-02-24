Sunday 11 January 2026

India's Eris Lifesciences to extend its product offering to insulins and GLP1 agonists

Pharmaceutical
24 February 2022
diabetes-big

Eris Lifesciences (BSE: 540596) is foraying into an oligopolistic insulin market with its own insulin brand this month.

It had announced its entry into India’s $465 million to $531 million insulin and GLP1 agonists market early December through Eris MJ Biopharm, a special purpose joint venture between Eris and Mumbai-based MJ Biopharm.

The business of the joint venture is to be kick-started with the launch of human insulin. The 70:30 joint venture aims to leverage the market opportunity in human insulin, analogues and GLP1, and will primarily engage in marketing and distribution of human and analogue insulin including aspart, glargine and lispro as well as GLP-1 agonists (eg, liraglutide) and potentially other biopharma products in India.

Eris, one of India’s leading players in the oral diabetes care segment, is to extend its product offering to GLP1 agonists since these categories comprise 61% of the anti-diabetes market in the USA, whereas their penetration is just 21% in India. This low penetration is largely on account of the limited number of suppliers in the Indian market.

Market dominated by likes of Sanofi and Novo Nordisk

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Diabetes major Eris Lifesciences enters into India's insulin market
6 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
$1.8 billion new US facility a 'huge step strategically and financially' for Novo Nordisk
30 March 2016
Generics
Indian pharma can grow to $65 billion industry, says Minister
16 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca drops daily option in favor of weekly GLP-1 agonist
17 April 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze