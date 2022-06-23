Monday 12 January 2026

India's first domestically produced HPV vaccine by SII to improve affordability for those most at need

23 June 2022
Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Cervavac - a quadrivalent human papillomavirus (qHPV) vaccine - is likely to be the first indigenous qHPV vaccine to be approved in India, according to GlobalData.

The data and analytics company notes that this will not only make the drug more affordable to Indians, but it will significantly improve the overall penetration and help address the growing number of cervical cancer cases in the country.

qHPV vaccines help protect against cancers caused by HPV such as cervical cancer. According to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of cervical cancer in India is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.11%, from 424,341 in 2021 to 540,435 in 2030.

