India’s IPAB upholds Pfizer’s Detrol patent

In a positive development for US drug giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), India's Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) has granted an interim stay on an order by the Indian Patent Office which had revoked a patent held by Pfizer, for its drug Detrol (tolterodine), used to treat urinary incontinence, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The patent grant was contested by Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359). Last November, the Indian Patent Office had revoked Pfizer's patent on the drug, saying the invention was “obvious,” and offered no advancement in medication. Pfizer appealed the decision before the IPAB, seeking that the order be set aside.

Pfizer has two patents on Detrol. The company said the drug had a patent since 1999 at the international level, and that a patent for India had been sought in 2001. Pfizer’s PS Raman argued that it had succeeded in the pre-grant opposition proceedings, and that Ranbaxy had raised substantially the very same grounds in the post-grant opposition.