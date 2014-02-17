India’s patents moves could see particular uncertainty for diabetes sector

The Indian government's decision to review patented drugs by multinationals, to allow for the manufacture of low cost generic versions, has brought on the ire of the US Chamber of Commerce. The latter has urged its government to ratchet up pressure on India over intellectual property rights, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Though the government review covers the treatment of life-threatening diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hepatitis and HIV, multinational drug companies providing drugs for diabetes could be facing an uncertain future in the country.

It is not just the threat of a generic overriding the patented molecule that multinationals have to be bothered about. The move has upped the ante for domestic drug majors, who have been making great strides in battling the disease.